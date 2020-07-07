Hydrant Flushing Schedule for GB & Housatonic

From the Town of Great Barrington

During this warm weather, the Housatonic Water Works Company has experienced increased flows and reports of roily water in some sections of their service area. In an effort to alleviate this situation, the Company will be flushing hydrants weekdays between July 7-17 during the hours of 9:00-11:00AM and 1:00-4:00PM.

There may be reductions in pressure and/or discolored water. While not aesthetically pleasing, the water is completely disinfected and safe to use; however, please take precautions regarding your laundry routine. Their flushing schedule is available by going here. You can call the Housatonic Water Works with questions at 413-528-1780.