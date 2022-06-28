LOOK: Famous Actor Spotted in the Berkshires Over the Weekend (photo)

As mentioned in previous articles, it seems like everyone wants to be included in everything Berkshire County has to offer. I don't have to tell you about all of the cultural and natural attractions that flood our county from Great Barrington, Pittsfield, North Adams, Williamstown, and everywhere in between. Not to mention every season gives people a reason to visit the Berkshires year-round.

It isn't That Difficult to Spot a Celebrity in Berkshire County...They Love the Berkshires

Celebrities love visiting and living in Berkshire County as well. Whether it's Elizabeth Banks coming home to visit or celebs like David Schwimmer taking part in the Williamstown Theater Festival or even our very own James Taylor being happy and proud to perform at Tanglewood again and again, celebrities want to have a connection with the Berkshires and that's probably one of the biggest understatements of the year...lol. I recently mentioned in a previous post my experience with Claire Danes when she was visiting the Berkshires several years ago. You can check out that article by going here.

Get our free mobile app

There Was Another Celebrity Sighting in the Berkshires Over the Weekend

Another celebrity that was just spotted in the Berkshires over the weekend (June 26) was someone that could perhaps give us a lesson or two in the game of dodgeball and that person was actor Justin Long. Justin has been in a ton of movies including 'Jeepers Creepers,' 'The Break-Up," "Accepted,' 'Pineapple Express,' of course 'Dodgeball' and many, many more. As a matter of fact, Justin lives in Western Massachusetts so it's likely we could see him out and about again real soon. Below you'll see a photo of him as he was visiting the Starving Artist Creperie and Cafe in Lee.

It's worthing visiting the Facebook page of The Starving Artist Creperie and Cafe as there have been many comments and reactions to this photo from the Facebook community. There are many comments from folks saying what a nice, polite person Justin is. He's very down-to-earth and very friendly. This is just one of those feel-good Facebook posts from a celebrity who has a very feel-good personality. Who will be spotted next in the beautiful Berkshires?

RELATED: Do you share a birthday with any of the following celebrities?

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.