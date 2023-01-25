One Adult, Two Teens Arrested for Trafficking Fentanyl, Illegal Guns in Western Massachusetts

The Massachusetts State Police arrested three suspects accused of trafficking drugs and carrying illegal firearms in Massachusetts last week. According to reports from Massachusetts State Troopers, at approximately 10 p.m. on January 16, Trooper Anthony Levigne, assigned to Shelburne Falls barracks, was patrolling Route 91 in Greenfield when he observed a gray Subaru Impreza with a defective license plate light. Trooper Levigne activated his blue lights and initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

Operating the vehicle was Richard Meinzer, 32, of Killington, Vt. along with two juvenile passengers, who were 16 and 17 years old. While speaking to Meinzer, Trooper Levigne observed paraphernalia on the floor of the vehicle used in the consumption of crack cocaine. A second officer, Trooper Matthew Trombley arrived on scene to assist. At that point, all three occupants of the vehicle were removed and secured while Troopers conducted a search of the vehicle. During the search, Troopers located two 9mm handguns as well as a large amount of a combination of substances suspected to be crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and fentanyl. None of the occupants of the vehicle were licensed to carry firearms. In total, 113 grams of suspected Cocaine, 1,650 packages containing a combined 33 grams of suspected Heroin, and two scales commonly used in the packaging and distribution of narcotics were located.

All three of the occupants in the vehicle were placed under arrest and transported to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking. A bail commissioner was contacted and set bail at $25,000 for Meinzer while Troopers contacted the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families in order to file proper reports regarding the arrest of the juveniles. MEINZER appeared at Greenfield District Court on multiple charges of drug trafficking, conspiracy to violate drug laws, illegal possession of a firearm, and numerous motor vehicle violations as well. Both juveniles were scheduled for arraignment on multiple charges of drug trafficking, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and illegal possession of firearms.