Check Out These Fantastic MA Spots For A Fun Racing Experience!

Ever since I played Super Mario Kart on the Super Nintendo system back in 1992 (I totally just dated myself), I’ve enjoyed kart racing, either digital or real life.

So, if you’re looking for something fun to do this Spring and Summer, did you know there’s lots of go-kart opportunities right here in Massachusetts? While you might not be able to shoot Koopa shells or drop banana peels, there’s plenty of real-life go-kart fun from West Hatfield to Wilmington to Wrentham, all within a reasonable drive from Berkshire County. Listed below are three of the best.

Get our free mobile app

Pioneer Valley Karting. Only about an hour away from The Berkshires, this go kart center in West Hatfield, MA is the largest and closest to us. It offers both kids and adult racing on a track that’s about 1000 feet long. Their go-karts for adults can reach speeds of up to 50mph! And, for the kids, they have lower speed karts and even Jr. League Racing. Checking them out at: Pioneer Valley Karting

If you’re willing to travel a little farther in Massachusetts, there are some other great ones, including:

K1 Speed Boston. Located in Wilmington, MA, they offer two tracks, driving for adults and kids, parties, business events and more. They aren’t locally owned (though this is their only MA location), but if you’re in the north-eastern part of the state, this is a great place to check out for go-karting fun! K1 Speed Boston

Supercharged Entertainment. Located about two and a half hours away in Wrentham MA (south east part of state, right near Rhode Island), they have the largest indoor multi-level karting track in the world! If you’re a karting enthusiast, you have to check this place out. There are two multi-level tracks that can also be combined to form a giant super track. The go-karts for adults go up to 40mph, and the tracks are made with graded material. They also have gaming, food, a ninja wipeout course and more, so it’s well worth the trip. Sometimes they do host private parties, so I’d call in advance just in case before making the trip. Supercharged Entertainment

There are other good tracks in Massachusetts and the surrounding states, but if you’re looking for the top 3 in Massachusetts, these would probably be it. Check these out for a fun day of family entertainment!