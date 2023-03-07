Former MA Resident and Music Celebrity Celebrates 70th Birthday on Mar. 7
A former Massachusetts resident and famous musician is celebrating his 70th birthday today (Tuesday, Mar. 7). This drummer has an illustrious career of recording and touring with tons of well-renowned acts including John Mellencamp for 17 years but has also played with such acts including:
- Smashing Pumpkins
- John Fogerty
- Meat Loaf
- Avril Lavigne
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Ozzy Osbourne
- Melissa Ethridge
- Michelle Branch
- Bob Seger
- Willie Nelson
- Red Hot Chili Peppers
- BoDeans
That list isn't even the tip of the iceberg but you would be reading all day if we included everyone that this world-renowned drummer has toured and recorded alongside. Of course, I'm talking about Stockbridge, Massachusetts native Kenny Aronoff.
Even though Kenny tours throughout the world and has quite a hectic schedule he does make time to come home to the Berkshires as he has made appearances and performed at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington for fundraisers and benefits.
I met Kenny back in 2015 when he was hosting and performing at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington (photo below). It was a terrific show and Kenny is very friendly to talk to. One thing is certain, his success hasn't gone to his head as he is very down to earth and treats you as if he has known you for years. I can't say enough great things about Kenny.
You can learn more about Kenny by checking out his official website and don't forget to check out his Twitter page. Happy Birthday Kenny, you R.O.C.K.
