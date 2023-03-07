Former MA Resident and Music Celebrity Celebrates 70th Birthday on Mar. 7

A former Massachusetts resident and famous musician is celebrating his 70th birthday today (Tuesday, Mar. 7). This drummer has an illustrious career of recording and touring with tons of well-renowned acts including John Mellencamp for 17 years but has also played with such acts including:

Smashing Pumpkins

John Fogerty

Meat Loaf

Avril Lavigne

Jon Bon Jovi

Ozzy Osbourne

Melissa Ethridge

Michelle Branch

Bob Seger

Willie Nelson

Red Hot Chili Peppers

BoDeans

That list isn't even the tip of the iceberg but you would be reading all day if we included everyone that this world-renowned drummer has toured and recorded alongside. Of course, I'm talking about Stockbridge, Massachusetts native Kenny Aronoff.

Get our free mobile app

Even though Kenny tours throughout the world and has quite a hectic schedule he does make time to come home to the Berkshires as he has made appearances and performed at Monument Mountain Regional High School in Great Barrington for fundraisers and benefits.

I met Kenny back in 2015 when he was hosting and performing at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington (photo below). It was a terrific show and Kenny is very friendly to talk to. One thing is certain, his success hasn't gone to his head as he is very down to earth and treats you as if he has known you for years. I can't say enough great things about Kenny.

You can learn more about Kenny by checking out his official website and don't forget to check out his Twitter page. Happy Birthday Kenny, you R.O.C.K.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.