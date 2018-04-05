Kenny Rogers Cancels Rest of Final Tour Due to ‘a Series of Health Challenges’

Kenny Rogers is being forced to end his The Gambler's Last Deal Tour early due to health issues. While Rogers largely wrapped up his touring days in 2017, a handful of shows scheduled for 2018 have been canceled on doctor's orders.

According to Nashville's Tennessean, Rogers is facing "a series of health challenges," a press release explains, leading him to cancel eight scheduled tour dates in Reno, Nev., New York City and elsewhere. Rogers was also scheduled to perform at the 2018 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif., at the end of April.

"His doctors fully expect the outcome to be great," the press release notes, "but they have advised him to cancel all performances through the end of the year to focus on recuperation."

Adds Rogers, "I've thoroughly enjoyed this opportunity to say farewell to the fans over the course of the past two years on The Gambler's Last Deal Tour. I could never properly thank them for the encouragement and support they've given me throughout my career and the happiness I've experienced as a result of that."

Fans with tickets to any of Rogers' 2018 tour dates should contact their point of purchase or the venue for refund details.