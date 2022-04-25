Know When You Can Mow in Massachusetts!

Spring is here, grass is beginning to grow, and people are out mowing lawns.

I remember when I lived in Pittsfield, I was woken up once by a neighbor mowing his lawn. I looked at the clock and saw that it was around 6:30am. First I swore. Then I tried to get back to sleep. And then I started wondering if there were rules about mowing your lawn too early (or too late). Obviously during the summer it gets real hot, and most people don’t want to be mowing lawns in the scorching afternoon sun, so the coolest times to mow are early or late in the day. But, are there rules about how early or late you can do it?

The answer is yes.

For example, in the City of Pittsfield, you can’t mow lawns after 9:00pm or before 7:00am. City ordinance states that “Operation of lawn mowers, leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, or other such mechanized domestic tools (is prohibited) out-of-doors between 9:00pm and 7:00am.” Keep in mind, you can't run a loud saw in your garage, or use a chainsaw on a tree during those hours either. You can check this link for Pittsfield, MA noise control: City of Pittsfield, MA Noise ControlSearch: Sec. 13 1/2-2.2 Motor vehicles, motorized equipment. (ecode360.com)

That 9pm to 7am time frame applies to Massachusetts in general, but if you have any concerns of course contact your local town hall, or check online for your city or town's noise ordinance regulations and penalties. Most professionals are aware of this time frame, and it won’t be an issue. But if your neighbor wakes you up at 6:00am mowing his or her lawn, you do have a right to complain. And swear.