Knowing You Numbers Could Save Your Life

From someone who is a carrier of Polycystic Kidney Disease, I know the importance of checking blood pressure on a regular basis. The higher the blood pressure reading, the more the kidneys are tasked. Even with my transplanted kidney, I have to check my blood pressure regularly and make sure the readings are where my doctor wants them. I check my blood pressure at home with an Omron digital machine.

If you don't own a machine but you want to know the current state of you blood pressure, Fairview Hospital is here to help. The hospital is pleased to host their free weekly blood pressure clinic which is every Monday morning from 10:30 to noon, in the main lobby at Fairview now through the end of September. No appointment is necessary. Simply drop-in to have your blood pressure taken and receive valuable information that can help you stay healthy and live life to the fullest.