Hospital Policies and Toll-Free Hotline Regarding COVID-19

Berkshire Health Systems' online Coronavirus Information Kiosk can be found here.

BHS has also opened a toll-free hotline for questions about COVID-19. The hotline is available from 7 am to 7 pm seven days a week.

Call 855-BMC-LINK (855-262-5465.)

Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital have announced changes to visitation policies in line with national trends and to further lower the risk of transmission of infectious disease in our community, including the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Department of Public Health is investigating the community transmission of the virus, and the cases reported are not hospital-acquired.

The changes went into effect at 8 am Sunday, March 15th and include:

· No visitors under the age of 18

· No visitors in the Emergency Department treatment areas, one visitor allowed in the waiting area per patient

· No visitation for Medical/Surgical Units and Intensive Care

· Mother Baby Unit: One adult birth partner per patient

· Pediatric Unit: One parent per patient

· Behavioral Health: One adult visitor per patient, with exceptions and screening based on the decision of the provider

· End-of-Life Circumstances: Number of adult visitors based on specific circumstances

· No one other than the approved visitor(s) can enter the building

· No visitation if the visitor is experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms

The changes are temporary and visitation policies will be updated when the situation improves.