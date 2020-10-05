Fairview Hospital Flu Clinic Schedule

Fairview Hospital and the Berkshire Public Health Alliance are sponsoring the following flu clinics:

Tuesday, Oct. 13 - (3pm - 7pm) Monument Valley Regional Middle School - 131 Monument Valley Road, Great Barrington

Thursday, Oct. 15 - (3pm - 7pm) Farmington River Regional School - 555 North Main Road, Otis

Tuesday, Oct. 20 - (3pm - 7pm) Mount Everett Regional High School - 491 Berkshire School Road, Sheffield

Tuesday, Oct. 27 - (3pm - 7pm) Monument Mountain Regional High School - 600 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington

In addition, Fairview Hospital is offering a drive through flu shot clinic for the family and friends of the hospital on Saurday, Oct. 10 from 1pm - 6pm at 10 Maple Ave. in Great Barrington. You are asked to use the driveway closest to Agway.

You are asked to keep following in mind when participating in the drive through clinic:

You must wear a mask

Wear a short sleeve shirt as this is a drive through and the hospital expects you will not be getting out of the car

Bring a completed consent form for each person being vaccinated. The form can be downloaded here.

The vaccine is quadrivalent, preservative free.

The hospital will not have the high dose formulation.

The hospital will have the nasal mist available at these clinics for people ages 2-49 who meet health requirements.

There is no charge for the vaccination, but if you have insurance, please bring a copy of the front and back of your insurance card if possible. Billing insurance companies for the administration of the vaccine will allow this project to be financially self-sustaining and allow the hospital to continue to offer this service to the community.

Do not come if you are ill on the day of the clinic.

Please leave your dogs/pets at home. Staff cannot administer a vaccine with a dog in the car.

Questions? Call Heather Barbieri (413) 854-9656

Registration is required for all clinics. You can register for an appointment by going here.

For more information visit Fairview Hospital's website by going here.