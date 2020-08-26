Will Oz Pearlman be Able to Read Dave Isby’s Mind?

Fairview Hospital's 'Stand By You' Gala is coming up this Saturday, Aug. 29 at 7:30pm. You can view full details on Saturday's virtual event by going here. You'll hear the story of our community hospital on the frontlines of care during COVID-19 and celebrate their healthcare workers and their community. Proceeds will support the purchase of upgraded technology for Cardiac Diagnostic Services.

One of the performers will be menatlist Oz Pearlman. WSBS Station Manager and afternoon jock, Dave Isby will be an active participant in Oz's performance. Will Oz be able to read Dave's mind? You'll have to watch the gala and find out. For more information on how you can view the gala and to make a donation click here.

About Oz Pearlman

Oz is a world-class entertainer and one of the busiest mentalists in the country. He developed an interest in magic at a young age and what started as a hobby quickly became a lifelong passion. After a couple of years spent working on Wall Street, Oz decided to pursue his dream and become a full time entertainer. He has now been dazzling audiences with his unique mind-reading ability for over a decade.

Oz’s client list reads like a who's who of politicians, professional athletes, A-list celebrities, and Fortune 500 companies. Oz’s unique blend of mentalism and mind-reading create an interactive experience that is redefining the very nature of a magic show...one that truly needs to be seen to be believed.

You can get more information about Oz Pearlman by going here.

Featured Image: Oz Pearlman (left), Dave Isby (right)