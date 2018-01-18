Boy, that Apple wasn’t kidding about their entry into the TV business. Atop high-profile projects from Reese Witherspoon and Steven Spielberg, the tech giant has now booked SNL alum Kristen Wiig for a new ten-episode comedy with Witherspoon producing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple has placed a ten-episode order for the new comedy produced by (and starring) Wiig, as inspired by Curtis Sittenfeld’s short-story collection You Think It, I’ll Say It. The production also marks Apple’s first scripted comedy (it’s an admittedly shallow pool), while Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner will produce atop their own morning show drama with Jennifer Aniston.

30 Rock alum Colleen McGuinness will act as showrunner, producing with Witherspoon, Wiig and Hello Sunshine head Lauren Neustadter. No studio has yet made a commitment to the series, but prospects are nonetheless firm. The untitled series marks Wiig’s first regular TV return after SNL (discounting guest appearances like The Last Man on Earth), as the Ghostbusters star has since concentrated on feature work like Bridesmaids, Downsizing, mother! and more.

This is also Apple’s fifth original series on the docket, after Witherspoon and Aniston’s series, Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer, Spielberg and Bryan Fuller’s Amazing Stories and a Ron Moore space drama. Apple is also bidding for J.J. Abrams’ TV return, though that project is seen as a more likely HBO get.

Time will tell when any of these series start production or premiere, so stay tuned for the latest.