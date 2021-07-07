We know the Berkshire County real estate market is hot hot hot these days and some truly amazing properties are on the market. Houses are flying out the door in the $200,000 - $450,000 price range, but high-end luxury homes are moving quickly as well.

Currently, in Berkshire County, there are 92 homes listed on Zillow that have a one million dollar price tag or higher.

One of those luxury properties that immediately caught my eye was this amazing custom log home in Tyringham. At 6,200 square feet this expansive, rustic home has a great, cozy vibe despite its massive size.

Listed by Victoria A. Standring with Stone House Properties, LLC this five-bedroom, five-bathroom luxurious custom-built log home is nestled on nearly 80 acres overlooking the valley in the beautiful Southern Berkshires.

With an open floor plan, this home boasts a massive amount of living space, perfect for family gatherings and including a chef-inspired kitchen, great room with massive wall windows, soaring ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace. A fully appointed guest suite/in-law apartment with a separate entrance is perfect when accommodating visitors who wish to stay awhile. Spacious rooms on the second floor include a primary bedroom with an ensuite bath, a walk-in closet, and a private balcony with stunning views. The walk-out lower level provides space for a home theater, game room, exercise room or studio, and a fifth bedroom and fourth full bath.

