These 3 Bodies of Water are the Absolute Biggest in Massachusetts

It's summer and here in Massachusetts there are so many fun things to do including hiking, camping, fishing, biking, swimming, and playing outdoors among many other outdoor activities. Speaking of water activities, Massachusetts is filled with many lakes, ponds, reservoirs, brooks, streams, and waterfalls.

In the past, we have highlighted some of Massachusetts bodies of water including fishing license laws along with the lake that was deemed the most beautiful in Massachusetts. In addition, we have also put the spotlight on the most dangerous animals found in lakes and rivers in Massachusetts. Suffice it to say, we have spent some time featuring bodies of water in Massachusetts.

Get our free mobile app

Have You Ever Wondered What the Biggest Bodies of Water are in Massachusetts and Where They're Located?

In a recent article published by AZ Animals, the site featured the biggest bodies of water in Massachusetts. Let's take a closer look at the top three.

According to AZ Animals, Assawompset Pond is Massachusetts’ third largest body of water and largest natural lake. This body of water has a surface size of 2,404 acres and is located in the towns of Lakeville and Middleboro. In addition, Assawompset Pond serves as a source of drinking water for the city of New Bedford.

Located in Worcester County, Wachusett Reservoir takes the #2 position. AZ Animals states the reservoir has a surface area of 4,057 acres and a capacity of 59.7 billion gallons and is the state's second-largest body of water which was completed in 1905.

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest inland body of water in Massachusetts according to AZ Animals. The artificial lake spans 24,700 acres and holds 412 billion gallons of water. This body of water is the primary water supply for Boston along with 40 other cities and towns in Greater Boston.

You can read more about these three bodies of water and take a look at the complete list of the 12 Biggest Bodies of Water in Massachusetts by checking out AZ Animals.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus