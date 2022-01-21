Latest Recall Over Listeria Indirectly Concerns Western Mass.

Is it just me, or has there been a lot of product recalls due to possible listeria contamination lately? Well, here's another one to add to the list. The FDA announced that certain bags of Lidl frozen spinach are being recalled because the product has the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

Now, here's the thing. This does not affect the Lidl frozen spinach that's being sold in Massachusetts, but I personally know a few folks who do their grocery shopping in New York and New York is definitely one of the states where the bad leafy green stuff was sold.

The Food and Drug Administration reports that imported frozen spinach packaged under the Lidl brand is being recalled in nine states after testing showed positive results for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

This is a voluntary recall from the company Frozen Food Development. In the recall statement, Frozen Food Development had this to say:

The production of the product has been suspended while FDA and Frozen Food Development continue to investigate the source of the problem.

The packages of frozen spinach were sold in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Virginia, according to the FDA. The products have a best buy date of Sept. 10, 2023.

Frozen spinach included in the recall is marked on the back of the bag with lot # R17742 or R17963. The product can be returned to the place you bought it for a refund. The FDA also reports that as of the posting of the recall notice no illnesses had been reported in connection with the spinach.

For more on the recall, visit the FDA's website here.

