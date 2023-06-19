It’s Illegal to Mow Your Lawn in Massachusetts Outside of These Hours

The official start to summer is just a few days away and Massachusetts is ready for it!

Massachusetts residents are usually counting down the days until the warm weather hits so we can enjoy our favorite summer activities. From pool parties and beach days to BBQs and water balloon fights, we're always eager to get outside and enjoy it.

Besides all the summer fun, the summer season also brings more work for Massachusetts homeowners, some love it, some hate but, but yard work season is officially here. Some folks in Massachusetts take immense pride and joy in keeping their yards looking lush, green, and picturesque, while some look at the chore as a massive headache.

Regardless of how you feel about it, your lawn has got to get mowed. But when is it legally "allowed" in Massachusetts?

There is nothing worse than trying to get a good nights sleep or hoping to enjoy a little peace and quiet but then your serene neighborhood is disturbed by a loud lawnmower. Whether is early in the morning or late at night, there is a certain common curtesy neighbors are expected to extend, however some people didn't get the memo.

What Hours are You Legally Allowed to Mow Your Lawn in Massachusetts?

Statewide, Massachusetts does not technically have legal hours in which you can mow your lawn, however individual municipalities have noise ordinances that regulate when you can operate a lawn mower.

For example, Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the largest city in Berkshire County prevents folks from moving their lawn after 9:00pm or before 7:00am.

Operation of lawn mowers, leaf blowers, hedge trimmers, or other such mechanized domestic tools (is prohibited) out-of-doors between 9:00pm and 7:00am.

Keep in mind, you can't run a loud saw in your garage, or use a chainsaw on a tree during those hours either. You can check this link for Pittsfield, MA noise control: City of Pittsfield, MA Noise ControlSearch: Sec. 13 1/2-2.2 Motor vehicles, motorized equipment. (ecode360.com)

That 9pm to 7am time frame applies to most of Massachusetts in general, but there are questions regarding your city or town policies check online for your city or town's noise ordinance regulations and penalties. Most professionals are aware of this time frame, and it won’t be an issue. But if your neighbor wakes you up at 6:00am mowing his or her lawn, you do have a right to complain.