Another Tasty Delight Has Been Recalled in 4 States Including Massachusetts

Another treat I enjoy from time to time is potato chips. Speaking of potato chips you'll want to check your pantry as it was recently reported by the Food and Drug Administration that Frito Lay has issued a voluntary recall of a limited number (146 bags of 13 oz. and 15 5/8 oz.) of Lay's Classic Potato Chips that may contain undeclared milk ingredients from sour cream and onion potato chips. The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer complaint. If you have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk you could be running the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if you consume the products that have been recalled.

Where Were the Recalled Potato Chips Distributed?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the products were distributed to grocery, clubs and convenience stores in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, and New Hampshire dating as far back as April 16. Luckily, there haven't been reports of allergic reactions at this time.

How Can I Get More Information?

You can view the recalled products including UPC numbers, product descriptions and product codes by going here. For more information including refund information, you can call Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477.

