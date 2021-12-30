Learn How To Keep Your Kids Safe Online In North Adams Jan. 12th

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Massachusetts State Police, Northern Berkshire Community Coalition, and North Adams Public Schools are teaming up to provide parents, caregivers, and educators a presentation on how to best protect children from online exploitation.

The law enforcement agencies are holding the event at Drury High School Wednesday, January 12th. The Berkshire Food Project is providing dinner starting at 5:45 and the presentations will follow. The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts and Williams College will provide free child care to those who request it.

The organizations request that those interested in attending RSVP to Stephanie Puc at the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition - 413-663-7588

You can also send an email to: spuc@nbccoalition.org by Friday, January 7th. If you are requiring child care, please make note of that in your email.

Our children now spend an enormous amount of time online where they can be vulnerable to exploitation. This presentation gives parents and educators the tools they need to ensure that our youth are safe and secure... I thank all of our partners for their expertise and effort to put this presentation together. The Northern Berkshire community truly embodies the concept of taking a village to raise a healthy and safe child. ~ District Attorney Andrea Harrington

Topics at the event will include internet safety, social media 101, digital footprints, online gaming, cyberbullying, sexting, sextortion, and protection against online predators.

The speakers are Chief of the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office’s Child Abuse Unit Stephanie Ilberg, Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Grant, F.B.I. Child Exploitation Task Force Officer Danielle Rex, Massachusetts State Police Troopers Deshawn Brown and Andy Canata, and U.S. Attorney’s Office Victim Witness Specialist Lauryn Myers. District Attorney Andrea Harrington and North Adams Public Schools Superintendent Barbara Malkas will provide opening remarks.

