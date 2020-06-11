Leaving Junk Cars and/or Boats on Your Property Will Cost You

As noted in a press release from the Great Barrington Police, the department is conducting its annual campaign to enforce the Town's Automobile Storage Bylaw. Unregistered or dilapidated cars or boats left on property are in violation of this bylaw. The town offers four ways to rectify the situation including the following:

Properly register the vehicle or boat

Screening the vehicle of boat from public view by permanent means such as fencing or a garage structure

Removing the vehicle or boat

Obtaining a permit from the police station for $25 that is good for one vehicle or boat for one year only. Permits are not renewable.

The following non-profit agencies may pick up unwanted vehicles and offer a tax detection for the donation:

National Kidney Foundation (800) 488-2277

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (800) 720-6233

American Lung Association (800) 577-5864/donate your car

Police officers are checking all town streets to enforce this bylaw. Residents are being asked to comply with the bylaw within three weeks. The bylaw calls for a $50 fine for each day of the violation. For more infromation, call Officer Andres Huertas at (413) 528-0306, ext. 141.