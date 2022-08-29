It feels like it's been forever since Motorama hosted one of the largest car shows in the Northeast. Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles, Tractors, Snowmobiles, and even Monster Trucks filled the streets of North Adams on Sunday. We're talking Main Street, Eagle Street, and even the Steeple City Plaza. Joe Dean from Two Guys Auto and the team from the Night Cruzers are perfectionists when it comes to putting on awesome car shows!

Get our free mobile app

Ryan Pause Ryan Pause loading...

For those that know me, I am a huge fan of Back To The Future. Where Doc Brown builds a time machine out of a car that wasn't largely popular until the movie was released. We just can't help but appreciate this DeLorean that just happened to spot in the car show event. Do you think it has a flux capacitor?

Mike Walczak Mike Walczak loading...

My brother and I were blessed to be the hosts of Entertainment again. All in all, despite the delays for the past two years, Motorama turned out to be a great success! I want to give thanks to our helpers Christopher Varno and Ryan Cote for equipment setup assistance. Of course Motorama would not have been possible without the area's local sponsors. Many great sponsors made their returns while there was also new ones on the list too. All together there were 46 sponsors!

I am already looking forward to the next year's Motorama of 2023!

Take this opportunity to look at the all awesome vehicles we captured on photo. Who knows we might have captured you in the shots!