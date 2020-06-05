Lenox Library Announces StoryWalk®

The Lenox Library is offering StoryWalk®, a safe, social distancing-friendly activity, for the community to enjoy from June 8 through 14, 2020.

As noted in a press release sent to WSBS from the Lenox Library, laminated pages from the Caldecott Award-winning children's book "Where the Wild Things Are," written and illustrated by Maurice Sendak, will be placed in storefront windows or attached to wooden stakes along an outdoor path throughout downtown Lenox. The StoryWalk® will begin at the Lenox Community Center (65 Walker Street) and end at the Library (18 Main Street). Participants are asked to pre-print or view the full route map by going here.

Participants also are advised to practice social distancing as they walk to the various stops and adhere to Governor Baker's order requiring face masks or cloth face coverings in public places.

All StoryWalk® participants who leave a completed route map at the Library with their contact information will be entered to win a gift certificate bundle, sponsored by the Lenox Library Association. In addition, all kids 13 and under who complete the StoryWalk® will be mailed a coupon for a treat, courtesy of The Scoop. Limit one per participant.

The Library's StoryWalk® partners include the Lenox Library Association, The Town of Lenox, the Lenox Chamber of Commerce, and many more.

The StoryWalk® Project was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, VT and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalk® is a registered service mark owned by Ms. Ferguson.

You can get more information about the Lenox Library StoryWalk® by going here.