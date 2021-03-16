Lenox Native Lands Roll in New Glenn Close, Mila Kunis Movie

Berkshire County native Rebecca Field continues to land movie roles among Hollywood A-listers, this time it's Glenn Close and Mila Kunis.

Lenox Memorial Middle and High School graduate and accomplished actress Rebecca Field just announced via social media she'll be appearing in the upcoming movie Four Good Days.

Based on a true story by Pulitzer Prize-winning Washington Post writer Eli Saslow, the story centers around Molly played by Kunis, who begs her estranged mother Deb, played by Close, to help save her from the grips of heroin addiction in a poignant and unpredictable chronicle of mother and daughter fighting to regain the love and trust that once held them together. Close's character helps Kunis' through the "four crucial days of recovery from substance abuse." In the new film Field plays Coach Miller, a supporting cast member.

Four Good Days debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January of 2020 and the film is scheudaled to hit theatres April 30 and will be available on streaming platforms on May 21.

Below Fields (left) takes a photo on set with costar Mila Kunis.

Field has appeared in many movies including 2018's Oscar award nomiated A Star is Born, where she played Gail, the assistant to Bradley Cooper's character Jackson Maine. Field also recently appeared in the wildly popular series Shamless, in which she was reoccuring character, Eliza. Grey's Anatomy fans might recoginize Field as Sabine McNeil, who appeared as a character in a seven episode strech back in 2014.

Field's route to Hollywood began in Lenox, where she had the opportunity to learn from Shakespeare & Company actors during school plays. She particpated in fall Shakespeare production, as well as a springtime contemporary play. She was also active in the Berkshire Public Theater programs during her youth. After graduating from Lenox she attended Bridgewater State. She double-majored in communications and theater, acting in two plays per year.