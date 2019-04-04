Let’s Talk Transportation In South County

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority recently conducted a south county public bus survey regarding passenger service, route itinerary, time tables, fares, customer service and reliability within the system in transporting people to their impending destinations. This company is in the process of collecting public comments on these all-important results.

Now it's your chance to share your feedback on these all important topics that keep service rolling on a daily basis in your community. Tate Coleman is the Great Barrington Public Transportation Advisory Committee Chairman and he will also be present to hear your opinions and comments on how the local bus service in Berkshire county is running on a daily basis. He will also take suggestions on what needs to be done in improving bus service in western Massachusetts.

The free public forum will take place on Tuesday, April 9th from 4 to 5 pm at The B.C.C. South County Center located at 343 Main St. in Great Barrington. For more information on local bus service, fares, run times and routes, log on to their web site by going here .