Park Renovations In Store For Hillsdale, NY’s Hamlet Park

Hillsdale, New York is in the midst of refurbishing the town's Hamlet Park and residents have a chance to submit their input as they can attend a public meeting this Saturday, October 24th from 2 to 4 pm. The session takes place rain or shine at Hilltop Barn which is located at Roe Jan Park just one mile south of the hamlet on route 22.

Some of the topics discussed in this weekend's forum include the types of activities, amenities, landscaping and other features they would like to see once the property is refurbished. Hamlet Park is located southwest of the traffic light at the route 22 and 23 intersection.

The landscape design and engineering firm, Chazen Cos has been hired by the neighboring Columbia county town as they will be instrumental in implementing renovation plans as this public forum serves as a blueprint to formulate a master plan that is expected to be ready by year's end. Results of a recent survey will also be taken into consideration as residents have the ability to decide on what needs to be done in improving the cosmetic presence of this property.

Shannon May chairs The Hillsdale Hamlet Committee as she welcomes the community's input on this oncoming project:

"Public participation in the plan is crucial to making sure that the redesigned park will be welcoming, enjoyable and useful to all Hillsdale residents"

For more information on this Saturday's meeting, e-mail:HillsdaleHamletCommittee@gmail.com

