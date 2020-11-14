So. County Class Sent Home After Student Tests Positive for COVID

The COVID-19 numbers continue to increase in Berkshire County. In Pittsfield, restaurants are currently unable to host indoor dining and we have seen cases in schools including Pittsfield and in North Adams where students have returned to full-time remote learning.

South County isn't immune to the rise in cases as restaurants are being encouraged to only offer take out and/or delivery. Plus there has been a case where a student at one of the local school cases tested positive for COVID-19. More on that story below.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A fifth grader at W.E.B. DuBois Regional Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to send home fifth grade students and staff and begin remote learning.

The Berkshire Eagle reports, the student had attended school this week, and had exposed a small number of students and staff, according to Berkshire Hills Regional School District Superintendent Peter Dillon.

In an email sent out to school families Friday afternoon, Dillon said the county's public health nurse will contact those who were exposed about testing and follow-up, and that the school already had contacted fifth grade parents and urged them to pick up their students.

It's been reported that everyone else is safe.

You can read the full article by going to the Berkshire Eagle's website.