Let’s Talk Transportation

Great Barrington's Public Transportation Authority has joined forces with The Berkshire Rapid Transit Authority as they will present a forum to discuss public transportation improvements here in south county. On July 1st, new evening express bus service was implemented to better serve riders who rely on getting from point A to point B on a daily basis as bus service is currently operating until 10:30 pm and the reslults have proved positive for those residents who cannot drive to their impending destinations.

A free forum will take place on Tuesday, November 12th from 4:30 to 5:30 pm at the BCC South County Center located at 343 Main Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. The public is invited to chime in on how these improvements benefit the community and what other improvements need to be addressed in the immediate future.

The Chairman of Great Barrington's Public Transportation Advisory Committee, Tate Coleman and BRTA Administrator Robert Mainati will be available to answer questions and they'll listen to your feedback on transportation related matters that could solidify bus service throughout Berkshire county.

For more information and complete bus schedules, you can log on to the BRTA web site by going here.

(the following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from BRTA and The BCC South County Campus for on-air and on-line usage)