One Of History’s Darkest Moments Came To An End 75 Years Ago

The Jewish Federation of The Berkshires will mark the 75th anniversary in world history that signified an end of a grim moment that occurred during World War 2. Prisoners of The Auschwitz concentration camp in Poland were liberated, but not before thousand of lives were lost during this tragic reminder that still warrants attention to this day. Soldiers of the First Ukranian Front's 60th Army served as the liberators for those who endured a massive amount of suffering and personal pain before their nightmarish ordeal officially came to an end.

Educator and writer Hugh Black looks back at this sensitive subject as he will present a free forum on Thursday, February 27th at Knesset Israel located at 16 Colt Road in Pittsfield, Masscahusetts. The discussion begins at 10:45 am and features details from a literary perspective as other works on this topic will be highlighted including Primo Levi's "Survival at Auschwitz", Antonio Herbe's "The Liberation of Auschwitz", Andrea Pitzer's " One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps" and Yisrael Gutman's "The Anatomy of the Auschwitz Death Camp".

Afterwards, a kosher lunch will be served at 12 noon with a suggested $2 donation for adults over 60 years of age, $7 for all others. Advance reservations for the luncheon are required by calling (413) 442-2200 prior to 9 am on Thursday. For more information on future events, log on to The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires web site by going here.

To learn more about Knesset Israel, log on to their web site.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires for on-air and on-line usage. Photo of Auschwitz Concentration Camp courtesy of The Townsquare Media Center gallery)