BRTA To Return To Full-Service Monday

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority is scheduled to return to full service beginning on Monday. There are copies of the new printed bus schedules available in the Intermodal Transportation Center in Pittsfield, on the BRTA buses, or online at www.berkshireRTA.com.

Effective Monday, August 31, 2020:

Route 4: Pittsfield – Dalton/Hinsdale

Full hourly weekday schedules.

Route 11: Berkshire Community College

Full hourly weekday schedules.

Route 3S: Williamstown – North Adams

Full weekday schedule.

Route 21X: Pittsfield – Great Barrington Express

Full weekday schedule.

Route 22: Great Barrington Loop

Full weekday schedule.

As a reminder, per Governor Baker’s Executive Order 31, all customers using the BRTA bus must wear a mask or face covering over their mouth and nose, as recommended by the CDC, while onboard any BRTA vehicle.

Please practice social distancing while riding on the bus including maintaining space between other customers or the driver. You can follow the real-time occupancy level on each BRTA vehicle by clicking this link: “Where’s my B-Bus

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority offices will be closed and regular bus service will not be provided on Monday, September 7, 2020 to observe the Labor Day holiday.

All regularly scheduled bus service will resume at 5:45 AM Tuesday, September 8 with the Administrative Office reopening at 8 AM. Specific schedule and/or route information may be obtained by calling the operations department at 1-800-292-BRTA