LISTEN: A Discussion of Residential Exemption in Great Barrington (AUDIO)

'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member) airs two Fridays per month at 9:05 am on WSBS.

Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple in Great Barrington. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear.

Although both men serve on elected town boards in Great Barrington, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers Great Barrington town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common-sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

The Oct. 29 program focuses on Residential Exemption in Great Barrington. Ed and Pedro brought in guests Michael Wise (lawyer) along with Patrick White who is a member of the select board in the Town of Stockbridge to discuss and explain residential exemption and the process.

You can listen to the Oct. 29 program of 'It's Not That Simple' below (the audio has been divided into two segments).

Article Image: (from left to right), Pedro Pachano, Michael Wise, Patrick White, Ed Abrahams

