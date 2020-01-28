LISTEN: ‘Local Celebrities’ Jan. 28 (AUDIO)

On the Jan. 28 edition of 'Local Celebrities' host Paul Joffe interviewed Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. Paul and Mark discussed a variety of topics including the town, citizens of the town, Mark's staff, even a bit about health department topics.

You can listen to Tuesday's program below (the program has been divided into two audio segments)

About The Host

Paul Joffe moved to New Marlborough in 2012 and has worked in radio since he was a teenager. A former stand up comic, Paul now works in construction and harvests lumber at his mill in New Marlborough. Paul is also the builder & designer of the landmark Flying Church on Main Street in Great Barrington. Paul has a love for the Berkshires and looks forward to interviewing some of the people that live and work in the WSBS listening area. 'Local Celebrities' airs Tuesday mornings at 9:05 on WSBS.

Article Image: Paul Joffe (left), Mark Pruhenski (right)