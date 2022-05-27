LISTEN: Plenty of Details on Great Barrington’s Upcoming Annual Town Meeting (AUDIO)

'It's Not That Simple' with co-hosts Ed Abrahams (Great Barrington Select Board member) and Pedro Pachano (Great Barrington Planning Board member) airs two Fridays per month at 9:05 am on WSBS.

Ed and Pedro examine issues facing Great Barrington and explore the question, “why don’t they just fix it?” They discuss the complexities, the competing interests, the less obvious costs or consequences, and the missing information that explains why It’s Not That Simple in Great Barrington. They do their best to steer clear of opinion and to just point out the issues that make the problems more complex than they might appear.

Although both men serve on elected town boards in Great Barrington, they are not speaking for those boards or for the town in any capacity. They are only representing themselves on the radio. The program airs every other Friday morning at 9:05 on WSBS. The talk show covers Great Barrington town issues that one may think may be corrected by a common-sense solution but isn't always the case for a variety of reasons.

On the May 27 program, Ed and Pedro chatted with Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski along with the town's Assistant Town Manager Chris Rembold. As many town residents know, Great Barrington's Annual Town Meeting is coming up on June 6 at Monument Mountain Regional High School and on this particular program Ed, Pedro, Mark, and Chris dove deep into all things pertaining to Town Meeting including meeting format, the process, transportation, budget, warrant information and more. You can listen to the May 27 program below (the audio has been divided into two segments).

Article Image: (from left to right, Pedro Pachano, and Ed Abrahams)

