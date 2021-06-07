As you have been hearing for the past few weeks Great Barrington's Annual Town Meeting is scheduled to take place tonight (Jun. 7) at Monument Mountain Regional High School. Due to the hot weather, questions have come up regarding if the hot temperatures would cancel the meeting.

Over the weekend Great Barrington Town Manager, Mark Pruhenski released a statement from Town Moderator, Michael Wise regarding the situation of the meeting combined with the sizzling temperatures. Here's the statement:

Great Barrington’s town meeting will proceed as scheduled Monday night at 6 PM, unless conditions change unexpectedly. Under state law, the moderator may recess and continue a town meeting to a later date because of weather-related or public safety emergency. That decision is made in consultation with the Selectboard and town public safety and public health officials. The weather expected Monday evening does not appear to amount to such an emergency. Monday’s forecast high temperature is actually a bit lower than the 93-degree high of last June 22, which was the first night of the town meeting at the same location. It will indeed be hot, at least until the sun dips below the mountain. Feel free to bring a lawn chair and gather under the trees.

So there you have it, tonight's annual town meeting will take place as scheduled unless there's a major unexpected change.

If you want more in-depth information and a preview of tonight's annual town meeting, check out this past Friday's edition of the WSBS talk show "It's Not That Simple" with Ed Abrahams and Pedro Pachano by going here.

