Isolation in Great Barrington

Typically, when you move to a new town or city, it's an adventure, it's exciting, it's an event. Once you're unpacked and settled in, you'll go out and bop around the town to get to know the area. What's the culture like? What are the people like? What are some decent restaurants? How about entertainment venues? The pandemic has put folks in a unique position where they may not want to venture out as much even if they have moved to a new location.

The folks that keep the Great Barrington wheel turning recognize that new residents being isolated in town is a very real thing. As a result, town officials, businesses and nonprofits have united to curb this issue. They're helping new residents find their way around and learn about the area better via a 'Welcome Project' outreach effort. What this entails is there will be a series of upcoming town hosted get-togethers via Zoom, and in person when feasible, so new residents can get to know their new hometown as stated in a media release that was recently sent to us.

Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski made the following statement in regard to the outreach effort:

Our town has welcomed lots of new residents in the past year, both homeowners and renters, and the isolation of Covid-19 makes it hard to connect. We also think new residents might be interested in learning about day-to-day life in the community, town operations and resources in the area. While meetings will initially be held via Zoom, we soon hope to eventually meet people in person.

You can get more information by checking out the brand new New Residents page on the town's website. Welcome to Great Barrington. You're going to love everything our town has to offer.

