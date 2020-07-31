As people across the world continue to practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic, actress Alison Angrim decided to entertain fans of her hit 70's series "Little House On The Prairie" by reading the entire catalogue of nine books based on the beloved 1970's NBC series. She was best known as Nellie Oleson, "the girl everyone loved to hate" and continues to embrace the role that made her a household name.

This all began when she sat down to revisit the first book entitled "Little House In the Big Woods" and a light bulb illuminated with the opportunity to share these works virtually with loyal and true fans who are affectionately nicknamed "Bonnetheads".

The ironic highlight from this idea is to read one or two chapters at a time LIVE via social media and every single day she wears a bonnet as well while entertaining her faithful audience with passages of each story while wearing a bonnet herself. Why you ask: Her response: "Because I Can" LOL!

One of her videos has a total of over 600 thousand views and on the average 30 to 40 thousand people from across the globe are following her latest on-line adventure as this campaign continues to elicit positive response as her audience is enjoying these daily presentations and find the words of Laura Ingalls Wilder calming and reassuring during these trying times and some of her co-stars are also joining in on future readings in the upcoming weeks. You can follow Alison's daily readings by going to her Facebook page.

Alison is also a best selling, author, activist and stand-up comedian. She also serves as President of The National Association To Protect Children as the Golden State's Chairperson and a national spokesperson as the organization gives children a legal and political voice in the global war against child abuse and appeared on numerous TV news programs discussing this sensitive subject at hand. To learn more, log on their web site by going here. From 1989 to 1993, she served as Program Manager for Tuesday's Child, an organization that assists children and their families affected by H-I-V and AIDS.as her involvement stemmed from the 1986 passing of her "Little House" TV husband, Steve Tracy.

Her live performances on stage have taken her worldwide with stops in New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle and overseas in France as a one-woman show based on the famous "Little House" character has become a world wide phenomenon.

Alison will join Ron Carson on this weekend's WSBS Saturday Morning Chat at 11:05 am.

