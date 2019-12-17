This Weekend, Real People Will Tell Real Stories

Last month, The Ancram Opera House was receiving various submissions from local story tellers to tell their tales of a real-life experience as this presentation inspired by an NPR program entitled "The Moth Radio Hour" has become an audience favorite at the legendary Columbia county venue.

Paul Ricciardi created this community event that is presented twice a year in Ancram as he takes time to work with prospective story tellers. He will assist this quartet as they prepare for their milestone appearance coupled with the spontaneity of a real life story which is well received by the audience in attendance.

These stories are true in nature, experienced first hand by the selected reader and the final unveiling will take place this Saturday, December 21st at 3 pm. Tickets are still available as you are invited to check out the following area residents who have been chosen to tell their tales of their personally-lived experiences in life.

They include: Kat Collins from Hopewell Junction, New York as she lets us know how her patience is tested at a shopping mall. Jordan Hurn from neighboring Millerton, New York will discover options regarding the will to change. Chatham, New York's Barbara Peduzzi shares a story regarding an animal rescue effort after Hurricane Katrina and Mark Senak from neighboring Copake, New York recently took a journey to Manassas National Battlefield Park.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Ancram Opera House for on-air and on-line usage)