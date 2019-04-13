Racist Videos from Local Student Could Still be Circulating

LENOX — Racist videos posted on social media by a local student have been removed, but they have left lingering concerns by police and school officials.

The Berkshire Eagle reports, schools Superintendent Kimberly Merrick alerted the community Thursday, advising that the material posted by a Lenox Memorial Middle and High School student "contained inappropriate remarks regarding race and ethnicity."

In a widely distributed automated phone message and email, Merrick pointed out that "while the posts were not directed at anyone in specific, nor directly associated with our schools, they once again raise our awareness that racism exists in our community."

While the videos have been taken down, they might continue to circulate, she cautioned.

