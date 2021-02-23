A Virtual Meeting Awaits You On The 1st Day Of Each Month

The Berkshire Business and Professional Women will present a virtual meeting via Zoom on Monday, March 1st, 2021. This FREE session begins promptly at 5:30 pm and is open for members and guests. Pre-registration is required by logging on to their web site. Log-in information will be sent to all who plan to attend is a R.S.V.P. via e-mail.

This hour long event has been billed as a "networking" night and you are encouraged to get acquainted with staff and fellow members as the opportunity arises for each individual to have their voice heard, so come on over and get ready to chat as the utilization of breakout rooms will be heavily emphasized during this on-line get together.

BBPW's vision is simple: To foster and celebrate an inclusive community of women who support each other on all professional and career paths, life stages and experiences. Communications Co-Chairs Sharon Coe and Kaylee Carmel are looking forward to your presence as future meetings are also held on the 1st of each month. We will post more details when they become available.

In the meantime, you can follow The Berkshire Business and Professional Women on social media. Log on and LIKE their Facebook page for future updates and follow their pictorial journeys via Instagram. You can also connect with them on Linked In by following this link. Just type in the numerals 4594106 and you are good to go.

For more details on future events and presentations, call their home office in Pittsfield (413) 499-1600.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Berkshire Business and Professional Women for on-air and on-line usage)