Little League, Minor League & Softball Results for June 12

Great Barrington Little League

Berkshire Orthopedic defeated Baba Louie's 19-4.

Garrett Curtin went four for four with two doubles and four RBI'S. Ben Gross went four for four with three RBI's. Sam St. Peter went three for four with three RBI's. Joe Giumarro had an RBI single along with Collin Parker and Grayson Beacco. Parker Smith combined for seven strike outs.

For Baba Louie's, Mark Bailey pitched three solid inning's with six strike outs and went three for three with a double. Chris Paul had a RBI single and Sean Warren pitched two strong inning's.

Minor League

In a battle of the police teams, West Stockbridge Police defeated Great Barrington Police.

For West Stockbridge Police, Henry Rundle pitched a great game for the win and also had a hit and RBI. Kealy Devergilio had a hit and two RBI’s. Elliot Flynn recorded two Hits and two RBI’s. Luke Smith had a big hit to close out the game.

For Great Barrington Police, Theo Curletti pitched well. He had a hit and an RBI. Matthew Tinsley got an out at second base. Ayden Paoloni had two base hits

South County Girls Softball

In senior action last night, Troy’s Garage defeated Father and Son Auto Body 11-10 wrapping up the season for both teams.

For Troy’s, Taikaiya, Megan, Jade and Damarion all had hits with Emily going two for four with a triple.

For Father and Son Auto Body, Marcella, Avery, Alex and Kiera all had hits. Ava, Bella and Lily had multiple hits. Olivia went three for four with a standup double.