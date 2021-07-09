Local BMX Pro Featured in X Games

Pittsfield native and BMX Pro Jake Seely is living out his childhood dream of competing in the X Games and he needs your help.

Founded in 1995, the X Games are an extreme sports competition that brings together top-tier athletes in a multitude of events featuring BMX, Skateboarding, Motocross, Skiing, and Snowboarding.

In 2017 the X Games introduced a competition called "Real BMX" an all-video BMX contest, which invites select BMX riders to submit highlight reels of them riding on their home turf. The competition features two winners; One that is selected by the fans (More on that in a second) and gold, silver, and bronze medalists selected by X Games judges. Both the rider and the film maker who documented the project will be recognized.

Jake's video, filmed by Mike Mastroni, is online here and needs your votes! Let's help get this talented Berkshire native to get the props he deserves.

The complete film submission can be viewed below, but make sure you click on the link the vote! Fan Favorite voting ends on Mon., July 19 at midnight pacific time, and the winner will be announced on July 20 at 9 a.m. The Real BMX podium announcement (Gold, Silver, and Bronze medalists) will air on ABC on Sat., July 18 at Time TBD (we'll update you when we know more)

