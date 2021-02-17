Berkshire County residents can all agree the winters here are long, especially in a year like 2021 when the cold and snow have felt nonstop. Residents also know that winters aren't going anywhere so we might as well embrace it.

When the pandemic really hit Berkshire County in mid-March, stay-at-home orders weren't the worst (at least for me) because the weather was starting to shift. Luckily, we have enough large outdoor spaces locally that I could get outside and do something safely. During the spring of last year, I must have said 100 times, "at least this isn't the dead of winter." Well little did I know at the point that the pandemic would stretch in the dead of NEXT winter.

As winter approached this year I decided to embrace it. I grew up cross country skiing and rekindled my love of that this year and even stepped in alpine skis for the first time in my ENTIRE LIFE. I was quickly hooked and had two new "low-risk" activities to keep me moving during these cold, dark months.

Getting outside and embracing the winter months is something ice fishing enthusiasts have known for decades and this year has seen more people hit the ice than ever before. One Hinsdale man made a catch he won't soon forget.

Jamie Pollard of Academy Mortgage managed to snag a monster 15 lb. 13 oz. brown trout through the ice at Stockbridge Bowl. The water has been stocked with brown trout at least 18 inches long in recent years

After catching the fish, Pollard brought it to the Onota Boat Livery in Pittsfield Sunday to confirm its weight. He also submitted an affidavit to MassWildlife’s Freshwater Sportfish Awards Program. Congratulations to Jamie Pollard of Hinsdale on this incredible 15 lb. 13 oz. brown trout taken through the ice! We're... Posted by Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 There are many great areas across Massachusetts to enjoy ice fishing. Visit the Go Fish MA! digital fishing map to find a fishing spot near you.