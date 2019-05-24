Local Memorial Day Parades & Events (list)

Egremont

Parade participants will assemble at the South Egremont firehouse for a 12:30 pm march. The parade will proceed to the memorial monument in the town square, where there will be concluding services. Snacks and drinks will be served in the firehouse following the ceremony.

Housatonic

Parade participants in Housatonic should assemble at the firehouse for a 9:00 am start. The parade will march to Saint Bridget’s Cemetery, where there will be a service.

Great Barrington's Parade on Monday - Altered Route (from the parade committee).

Due to the Cottage Street Bridge being closed for construction, the starting point for the parade has been moved to Dresser Ave which is between Saint Peter's Church and The Mason Library. The parade will start promptly at 11:00 am and will proceed south on Main Street to the Town Hall for the ceremony. When arriving for the parade, the participants are asked to park at the old Searles High School parking lot and then walk north on River Street to your position on Dresser Avenue. Veterans that are participating may park in the Saint Peter's parking lot. Spectators are kindly asked to park elsewhere.

In addition, golf carts are available for veterans who are unable to march. If you have any questions, concerns, or would like to reserve a gold cart, contact Tom Gage at 413-528-0076. The committee invites any and all veterans to march with the parade participants on Monday.

Hillsdale, New York

Hillsdale, New York will have their annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 27. This event steps off at 11:00 am on Anthony Street and will proceed towards routes 23 and 22 followed by a brief ceremony to honor all veterans. Marchers include the Taconic High School bands and members of various civic organizations from the towns of Ancram, Copake and Hillsdale.

Lee

The parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the intersection of High and East Center streets, and proceed down East Center to Fairmount Cemetery for concluding services.

Lenox and Lenox Dale

In Lenox Dale, the parade starts at 8:00 am, going from the veterans memorial on Walker Street to St. Vincent de Paul Parish for mass. After mass, the parade will work its way through the village, ending at Veterans Park with a concluding service.

The Lenox parade starts at noon at the Church on the Hill, proceeding down Main Street to the Curtis Hotel monument, where there will be a service. Then it’s on to Saint Ann’s Cemetery for a concluding service. Any veterans who wish to participate in the Lenox parade should meet at the Church on the Hill by 11:45 a.m.

Monterey

A ceremony will begin at 11:00 am at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Parade participants should assemble near the Monterey United Church of Christ for a 1:00 pm march down Sandisfield Road to Main Road and to the firehouse for concluding services and a cookout.

New Marlborough

The parade will begin at 9:00 a.m., starting at New Marlborough Central School in Mill River and traveling down Mill River-Great Barrington Road and ending at the library, where there will be a memorial service. State Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, is the featured speaker. After the service, the annual five-village kickball tournament will take place at New Marlborough Central School.

Sheffield and Ashley Falls

The Ashley Falls parade will begin at the village green at 8:00 a.m. and will end at the cemetery on Clayton Road, where there will be concluding services. Refreshments follow in front of Trinity United Methodist Church social hall.

The Sheffield parade will start at 11:00 am. at Dewey Hall on Main Street and continue on to Barnard Park, where there will be concluding services.

Stockbridge

At 11:00 a.m. cemetery ceremonies will be conducted with a benediction and taps for veterans at both town cemeteries, including a riverside ceremony for those who died at sea. Participants should meet at Proctor Hall, next to the First Congregational Church of Stockbridge, at 10:45 a.m. Transportation to the cemeteries will be available.

At 12:15 p.m. the parade will begin. Participants are asked to meet at the town offices at noon. All veterans, with or without uniforms, are encouraged to march or ride. Veterans needing transportation may call (413) 298-3261.

At 12:45 p.m., the memorial program will commence at the old town hall at the conclusion of the parade. The program will include a guest speaker, student speakers and music by the Berkshire Hillsmen.

There will be a community potluck picnic on the town green following the ceremony. Hot dogs and soda will be provided. Food donations will be gratefully accepted

West Stockbridge

The Town of West Stockbridge's American Legion members will assemble at Town Hall Sunday afternoon at 4:00 pm with a bugler for commemoration services at local cemeteries and the Memorial Day Parade will assemble at The Congregational Church on Main Street on Monday, May 27 prior to the 10:00 am step-off. You are invited to pay homage to all past and present veterans as their service to our country will be honored.

**Credit for a number of these parade events and details courtesy of The Berkshire Edge