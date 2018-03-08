Local Music Innovator Returns to The Barn Tonight

Berkshire County musician David Reed and his group the " Band of Introverts " will be performing at the Barn at the Egremont Village Inn in South Egremont tonight at 8 p.m.

Egremont Barn owner Nick Keene shared a blog about David and the "Band of Introverts." Here's what Nick had to say:

David Reed has been an anchor and tireless innovator in the Berkshires' Live Music scene for almost 4 decades. Originally one of the founding member of the legendary Max Creek band in 1971, he went on to form multiple musical incarnations including Tamboura, The Band of Introverts, The Venerable Tutus and many others. David frequently played the Barn starting in 1979 (when it was the Robbie Burns Pub) along with the handful of other music venues in operation around southern Berkshire county back then. David has played extensively throughout North America, the Caribbean and Europe and his vibrant performance style reflects a heavy Caribbean influence as a well as a deep understanding and passion for American musicology. In 2010, he partnered with Claudia d'Alessandro​ owner of The Music Store on Railroad Street, which served as a hub for Berkshire musicians. They closed the store in 2017. Reed says "We don't miss the store, we miss the people." David has built almost 200 cigar-box guitars. David returns to the Barn with his arsenal of instruments next Thursday, March 8th as the Band of Introverts(Scott McKinney/Bass, Sam Earnshaw/Percussion). Don't Miss 'Em!

Also, Nick conducted an interview with David Reed which can be viewed here

