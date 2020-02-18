Local Scam Update

From the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office

The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a potential scam, involving the alleged collection of information from children, which took place within the City of Pittsfield on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Information provided to Law Enforcement through social media was that individuals were representing themselves as members of the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office.

A complete and thorough investigation of the incident was conducted by members of the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, and the Massachusetts State Police, assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. Investigators determined that at no time did any individual identify themselves as a member of the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office, or as an Officer from any agency. More importantly, it was determined that there was no threat to the safety of our children within our community.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no reason for heightened concern for public safety.