Long Time Owners Announce Sale of The Olde Heritage Tavern

After what has been an unprecedented and challenging year for the restaurant industry, a long-time staple of the Berkshire County hospitality scene has announced they're selling.

Via a Facebook post yesterday, John McNich and his family, long-time owners of The Olde Heritage Tavern on Housatonic St. in downtown Lenox, announced the sale of the beloved bar and grille.

After 21 years at the Heritage we have decided that it is our time to move on. The family we have created here over the last 21 years has far exceeded anything we could have imagined; and while we may not be around every day anymore, we aren’t going anywhere. While we will miss creating new memories with each and every one of you, the plan is for the heritage to stay exactly as it is, all being led by Becky, Brian, Robert, and the rest of the crew. Thank you to you all because it was you who evolved the Heritage into what it is. We wish the new owners continued success! See you all around! - John, Jackie, Tucker, and Connor

The always busy downtown Lenox landmark's new owner is Ryan Salame, 27-year-old Sandisfield, MA native. Salame also recently bought the long-term lease for Firefly Gastropub and Catering Co. from Laura Shack last fall. Firefly, located right around the corner from The Heritage on Church St, has been closed for exactly one year due to the pandemic and hopes to reopen this spring.

The sale is currently scheduled to officially close around April 15.