Life is finally getting back to normal and people are thankful including fans of the Red Sox. Here in Massachusetts we are passionate about our home teams for sure. So, you can imagine that it must have been torture last year when not only fans weren't allowed at the games but the season started much later due to the pandemic.

Sox fans have been able to rejoice as this season started up with a limited capacity of fans at Fenway Park...4,500 to be exact. It got better from there as the capacity was increased to 9,400 beginning after May 10. Finally, on May 29, the Red Sox returned to full capacity at Fenway and fans feel oh so good. It's great to be a Red Sox fan.

Get our free mobile app

You know who else loves the Red Sox? These 42 celebrities listed below. From actors, musicians, comedians, even inmates...they're all famous, they're all Red Sox fans and you can check all of them out below.

These 42 Celebrities are Red Sox Fans

8 Celebrities Born in Massachusetts: 2 Were Born in the Berkshires

21 More Celebs Born in Massachusetts: See Where They Were Born

9 More Celebrities Born in the Bay State

15 Massachusetts Laws That are Quite Strange

12 MORE Massachusetts Laws That are Just Strange

These 25 Successful Musical Acts are From Massachusetts