Mother Nature certainly has had it in for the Berkshires this summer. Over the past couple of months we at WSBS have received phone calls and emails from local groups and organizations that have had to cancel events due to rain/pop-up thunderstorms and wash outs. Even Sounds of Summer was canceled twice this year due to storms. It certainly makes things difficult for our local organizations that plan events and then have to reschedule and reschedule and reschedule.

One organization that has been cursed by the wet weather is Great Barrington Rotary. The club's Drive for Scholarships golf tournament was originally set to take place back on July 22 but it ended up being postponed to Aug. 19 due to rain and overflowing river conditions. We all know that Aug. 19 is no better as we are feeling the soaking effects from Tropical Storm Fred. This means that the golf tournament has been postponed once again. Grab a pen and mark Sept. 2 on your calendar as that is the new date for the club's golf tournament. The third time must be a charm. We'll keep our fingers crossed.

Only the date has changed as the Drive for Scholarships golf tournament will still be held at Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington. All proceeds will go toward raising money for local scholarships as 128 players will compete with on-course contests.

You can get more details on the golf tournament and Great Barrington Rotary in general, including membership opportunities by going to the club's Facebook page. Look on the bright side, your team now has more time to practice before the tournament takes place.

