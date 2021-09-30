LOOK: Massachusetts is Home to Huge Barbie Doll Garden

You never know what unique attractions you'll come across in the Bay State. Here in the Berkshires, we recently talked about the Hoosac Tunnel with portals in North Adams and Florida, Houghton Mansion in North Adams, and Coca-Cola Ledge (Witt's Ledge).

If you happen to take a trip to the south coast of Massachusetts, in Plymouth County, one attraction that you may come across is an interesting garden located in Mattapoisett. There's a home on the corner of North and Church Streets, that contains an outside garden filled with Barbie Dolls. As you may suspect, the garden (located behind an iron gate) is filled with Barbie dolls from all eras. There's a stone sign that is titled The Barbie Garden. Judging by the name you would think that the garden is devoted only to Barbie dolls, but that is not the case. The Barbie Garden also contains plastic dinosaurs, plastic lizards, plastic snakes, aliens, characters from The Simpsons, even '80s professional wrestling figures.

Some folks may say or think that this garden is downright strange which is understandable, but from the looks of it, it's actually pretty cool. It instantly gives you that feeling of nostalgia. Doesn't it put a smile on your face? The next time you're planning on selling or tossing your old Barbie dolls or any doll/action figure for that matter, consider making a garden out of them. You could just be the talk of the town maybe to the point where you'll need to keep them behind an iron gate. Check out some photos and a video of The Barbie Garden. In a word, fun!

The Barbie Garden

