As you probably already know and may have experienced for yourself, the local bear activity has been robust as of late. It seems everywhere you look, there's a bear in your backyard or residential neighborhood either looking for food or coming up to the porch for handouts. They're around and they're not shy. Heck, they come out to party in broad daylight. One must be careful for sure. Another thing though, is many of these bear sightings are being recorded so we can experience the activity for ourselves from a safe distance.

In the Facebook group entitled: Wildlife Photos Around Chatham, NY and Surrounding Areas, one of the members shared a video of a bear that seems to be fairly young and speedy as you can see here.

Get our free mobile app

We also included responses from members of the Facebook group.

-That’s awesome

-That's amazing!!!

-Someone saw one by us this evening (about 20 min away). Weird! Can't be the same one. What could be bringing them all out.

-Looks like a young one

-You can keep him down there.

-Very cool we had one here a couple days ago

-Very cool!

-They are everywhere!

It's always a good idea to practice prevention

While it's certainly fun and entertaining to watch the bears on video, you probably don't want to deal with them returning to you your home again and again. Make sure you keep the outside areas clear of food and definitely don't put your trash out the night before garbage pickup. It's up to you regarding birdfeeders but it's probably a good idea at the very least to bring them indoors at night. Don't forget to keep those grills clean as well.

Do you have any bear videos that you would like to share with us? We would love to see them.

LOOK: 30 fascinating facts about sleep in the animal kingdom

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist