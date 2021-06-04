The bear activity continues to ramp up throughout Berkshire County. They are on the move and are hunting for food. Over the past couple of weeks we have seen videos and photos of these animals shared by members of various local Facebook groups. Usually the videos and/or photos have been of mama and a cub or two. However, this time around we get to see a couple of BIG bears together in a Williamstown neighborhood. The bears appear to consist of an adult male and adult female. These pics were posted by a member of The Berkshires Facebook group.

As you can imagine some of the Facebook group members made comments and had reactions over these photos. We have included some of those comments below:

-Looks like 2 males facing off

-It does in this photo, but just before I snapped it they were both standing calmly looking at my car, I clicked my teeth to have him turn his head which he did, then they lumbered along- I kept driving do I can’t say what ensued

-Good looking bears!

-Wow big

It sounds like a broken record but it's always good to remind folks to bring in their birdfeeders and don't leave open trash and food out especially overnight. On trash day, it's a good idea to put the garbage out on the actual day the trash is going to be collected versus the night before and make sure your outdoor grills are cleaned and free of food drippings.

