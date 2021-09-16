LOOK: You Can Purchase This Adorable MA Tiny Home Right Now (10 photos)
Tiny homes seem to be all the rage these days and for good reason. They're an excellent way of becoming a homeowner without having to worry about breaking the bank. They're mobile to boot. Perhaps you want a quality home but want to enjoy other aspects and luxuries in life, say, for example, travel; a tiny home is a cost-effective way to go. Another instance where you may prefer a tiny home over a traditional dwelling is if you are a younger adult, perhaps fresh out of college or grad school. More than likely you're going to have some debt to pay off from your education. Tada a tiny home would do the trick. Tiny homes would also be an answer for folks on a budget or an older person looking to downsize, anybody really.
As I was looking through the Great Barrington Sell and Exchange Facebook group, a tiny home that is for sale out of East Falmouth, Massachusetts for $65,000 caught my eye. It looks very inviting and could be an option for someone looking to choose the tiny home way of life. The description along with a photo gallery are listed below. Get ready to travel the world.
Seller's Description
- 2021 Other Other · Driven NaN miles
- Sales price $65,000
- 20’ x 8.6’ RV 3rd party certified park model tiny home, built by licensed Massachusetts unrestricted construction supervisor, 30 years of building experience.
- 16” on center construction,
- 2x6 floor joists, 2x4 walls, 2x6 rafters & metal roof
- Large, waterfall-tiled shower, composting toilet, vanity with sink and mirror.
- Kitchen includes beautiful white farmers sink, 2-burner range, 3.1 cf Refrig/freezer & microwave.
- Butcher block countertop.
- Large, extended sleeping loft measures 93” x 76”
- 10 windows and a full glass door
- Rinnai tankless water heater, propane fueled
- Fujitsu heating/cooling mini-split
- 46g freshwater tank.
You can contact the seller by going here.
Tiny Home for Sale Out of East Falmouth, Massachusetts
While we're talking about homes and living, let's take a look at the best small towns to live in across America.
LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America
How about some famous historic homes in every state?