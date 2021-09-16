Tiny homes seem to be all the rage these days and for good reason. They're an excellent way of becoming a homeowner without having to worry about breaking the bank. They're mobile to boot. Perhaps you want a quality home but want to enjoy other aspects and luxuries in life, say, for example, travel; a tiny home is a cost-effective way to go. Another instance where you may prefer a tiny home over a traditional dwelling is if you are a younger adult, perhaps fresh out of college or grad school. More than likely you're going to have some debt to pay off from your education. Tada a tiny home would do the trick. Tiny homes would also be an answer for folks on a budget or an older person looking to downsize, anybody really.

As I was looking through the Great Barrington Sell and Exchange Facebook group, a tiny home that is for sale out of East Falmouth, Massachusetts for $65,000 caught my eye. It looks very inviting and could be an option for someone looking to choose the tiny home way of life. The description along with a photo gallery are listed below. Get ready to travel the world.

Seller's Description

2021 Other Other · Driven NaN miles

Sales price $65,000

20’ x 8.6’ RV 3rd party certified park model tiny home, built by licensed Massachusetts unrestricted construction supervisor, 30 years of building experience.

16” on center construction,

2x6 floor joists, 2x4 walls, 2x6 rafters & metal roof

Large, waterfall-tiled shower, composting toilet, vanity with sink and mirror.

Kitchen includes beautiful white farmers sink, 2-burner range, 3.1 cf Refrig/freezer & microwave.

Butcher block countertop.

Large, extended sleeping loft measures 93” x 76”

10 windows and a full glass door

Rinnai tankless water heater, propane fueled

Fujitsu heating/cooling mini-split

46g freshwater tank.

You can contact the seller by going here.

Tiny Home for Sale Out of East Falmouth, Massachusetts

